From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The crack within the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) seem to be widening as the Nnamdi Kanu-led group has disassociated itself from the purported Biafra in Exile Government, a faction established by Simon Ekpa, a former deputy of the group alongside other expelled members.

Spokesperson for the group, Emma Powerful, in a statement, yesterday, described the formation of Biafra in Exile Government as an attempt to weaken the agitation for an independent Biafran State by the Nnamdi Kanu-led IPOB.

He claimed those who set up the Government In Exile were embarking on a jamboree and do not deserve to be given any attention “because this is the avenue that the Nigerian government wants to us to water down our agitation for total freedom.”

He urged the public not to recognise the group assuring that IPOB already had existing structures, known to diplomatic missions, to address its overseas concerns.

“IPOB has legitimate and well established Institutions and well-structured administrative hierarchy that oversees the day- to-day running of Biafra affairs. Already, all Diplomatic Missions and countries of the world know about Biafra agitation and they communicate with IPOB as the responsible authority that overseas the affairs of the Biafran people, be it nationally or internationally…

“We know that many infiltrators sponsored by some unfortunate politicians are fighting strongly to sell Biafra freedom through their main infiltrator hiding in Finland.

“He has run out of gimmicks to stay afloat, hence, he decided to resort to the latest claims of purported Government in Exile gimmick to deceive his gullible followers. Therefore, everybody should ignore and disregard the purported Government in Exile because the motive is ulterior and sinister.

Biafra has established and recognised channels through which it operates and communicate with world leaders and government without needing or having to call that channel a government in exile,” Powerful said.

He explained that some dissidents expelled from IPOB, including a former deputy had once suggested the idea of Government In Exile to Nnamdi Kanu, but he did not buy into it, knowing full well how needless it was to the struggle.

“But unfortunately, now that our leader is in detention, these same elements saw it as an opportunity to actualise their selfish ambition by quickly claiming to have set up the non-existent GIE.

We know that their ultimate aim is to use it to sell the Biafra struggle to our enemies, but they have failed woefully,” he said.