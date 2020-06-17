Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Cultists terrorizing Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital and its environs over a supremacy battle were again on rampage Monday night killing three people and injuring five others.

Icelanders, Greenlanders, Debam and Bobos cult groups in Bayelsa have been involved in a supremacy battle in the last few weeks.

The attack which occurred at a bar located at Customs road, Biogbolo, Yenagoa also left five people critically injured.

According to investigations those killed in the cross firing included: 50-year-old Mr Niceman Agonebi, an in-law to former deputy governor of the State, Hon. Peremobowei Ebebi.

Sources said the owner of the bar, Madam Odey, was hit by a pellet which torn her jaw apart.

Findings indicated that the suspected members of the Icelanders cult group acting on a tip- off that a member of a rival cult group was in the bar ,drinking stormed the place in a trycicle ( Keke- NAPEP )and opened fire on their target and others sitting around him.

A witness who spoke on the condition of annonimity for fear of being attacked by the cultists,said the cultists not satisfied with the damage done, started shooting at any person on sight and some innocent people were hit by pellets .

The witness said that the arrival of Police operatives from the State police Command; some officials of the Bayelsa State Vigilante Service and State Volunteer, forced the cultists to escape through the Edepie/Tombia road.