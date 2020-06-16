Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Cultists terrorizing Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital and its environs over a supremacy battle were again on rampage Monday night killing three people.

Icelanders, Greenlanders, Debam and Bobos cult groups in Bayelsa have been involved in a supremacy battle in the last few weeks.

The attack which occurred at a drinking bar located at Customs road, Biogbolo, Yenagoa also left five people critically injured.

According to investigations those killed in the crossfire include 50-year-old Mr Niceman Agonebi, an in-law to former deputy governor of the State, Hon. Peremobowei Ebebi.

Sources said the owner of the drinking bar identified as Madam Odey was hit by a bullet which torn her jaw apart.

Findings indicated that the suspected members of the Icelanders cult group acting on a tip- off that a member of a rival cult group was in the bar drinking stormed the place in a Keke- NAPEP and opened fire at the target and others sitting around him.

Eye-witness account said the cultists not satisfied began shooting sporadically at people with bullets hitting some innocent people on the streets.

The eye-witness account said the arrival of the operatives of the State Police Command and some officials of the Bayelsa State Vigilante Service and State Volunteer forced the cultists to escape through the Edepie/Tombia road.

Security sources said men of the Bayelsa Vigilante Service and the State Volunteer following a lead have already launched a raid on black spots in the state capital.

The acting chairman of the State Vigilante Service, Hon. Doubiye Alagba who confirmed the cult clash in a interview said the state government has gathered useful information on the activities of the rival cult groups involved in the killings and will ensure they are brought to book.

Alagba, while condoling with the families of the victims reiterated his call on the leaders of the cult groups to desist from the dastardly act and embrace peace or face the consequences of their actions.

The spokesperson of the State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident and assured that the perpetrators will soon be arrested and brought to book.