From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Again, traders and residents of Onitsha the commercial centre of Anambra state have deserted markets, streets and roads in disobedience to the suspension of Monday weekly sit-at-home earlier declared by Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over the detention its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB since last week announced the suspension of the sit-at-home and warned that anybody caught trying to enforce it would be regarded as criminal and should be arrested by the security operatives.

But in stiff disobedience to the suspension, traders and other residents remained at home, saying that they will continue to observe the sit-at-home until Nnamdi Kanu is released from detention unconditionally.

Our Correspondent who monitored the situation in Onitsha reports that all the major markets including Main Market, banks, parks, some filling stations were shutdown due to fear of unknown.

Also major roads leading to Main Market Onitsha such as Old Market, New Market, Venn Roads were deserted as young boys turned the roads to football pitches.

Although, there were vehicular movements, tricycles and other commercial vehicles were seen operating randomly with few passengers.

At post office old market road Onitsha, some suspected IPOB members stopped some tricycles from operating which attracted some residents who condemned their actions, saying that si-it-home supposed to be voluntary and not by coerce.

Also at Santiz street off Venn road hoodlums attacked some street shop owners who opened their shops for business.

At Upper Iweka and Bridgehead Onitsha most of motor parks were shutdown, few vehicles were seen going in or out of Onitsha to Asaba.

A trader Mr. Uche Nwogah said that the exercise has been hijacked by hoodlums who has sized the opportunity to rob and maim innocent citizens in the name of enforcing the sit-it-home.

“It is due to fear of these hoodlums going around to intimidate, rob and attack people that made many people not to open their shops again. We are aware that IPOB has suspended the sit-at-home but we are afraid. So, we need security backup to restore normalcy in major markets because people are nit safe to do business on Monday”

A resident Friday Onuorah said that the sit-at-home will continue until federal government release Nnamdi Kanu from DSS custody.

“Why should they abducted him since and kept him in DSS cell like a criminal. He did not commit any crime rather than condemning the marginalization of Igbo people and agitating for secession due to ill treatment meted against Ndigbo by the government in power” he said.