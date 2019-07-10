Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Chuka Obiozor of the Federal High Court, Lagos, yesterday, ordered the final forfeiture of property in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, linked to the former Minister of Petroleum, Mrs. Diezani Allison Madueke, to the Federal Government.

The court made the order of final forfeiture of the said property, while granting an application brought before it to by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The said property are located at Plot 9, Azikiwe Road, Old GRA, Port Harcourt, and UAC property, Force Avenue, Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

Justice Obiozor had, on April 14, granted an interim forfeiture of the said property, after he granted the EFCC exparte application.

While granting the exparte application, Justice Obiozor, had ordered the EFCC to publish the said order in a national newspaper, for Diezani or any other interested party or persons to show cause while the property would not be finally forfeited to the Federal government. At the resumed hearing, yesterday, EFCC lawyer, Ebuka Okongwu, informed the court that the order of the court had been duly obliged and that the said interim order has been published a national newspaper of April 15.

He also informed the court that till today, nobody or parties have filed any counter to the application.

He also told the court that the application for the final forfeiture of the said property to the FG, was pursuant to section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud.

However, Donald Chidi Amangbo and Sequoyah Properties Limited, who were second and third respondents in the suit respectively, filed a counter to the application, through their lawyer. They told the court they are not opposed to the application for final forfeiture of the property.