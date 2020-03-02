Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri has raised the alarm alleging stock-piling of arms to unleash violence in Bayelsa State aftermath the Supreme Court verdict which dismissed the application of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Chief David Lyon seeking a review of the February 13 judgment that sacked the latter as governor-elect of Bayelsa State.

A press statement by the acting chief press secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah quoted Diri as raising the alarm in his remarks during a thanksgiving service in honour of Hon Oforji Oboko for his victory at the courts over certificate forgery allegation.

Diri who condemned what he said was the stockpiling of arms and other dangerous weapons in order to foment trouble in the state, advised those involved in the nefarious act to embrace peace or be ready to face the full weight of the law.

He said the democracy being practised in the country allows the people to choose their leaders and wondered why anyone would want to kill because of politics when the outcome of elections is not in their favour.

The governor restated his position that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) did not lose the November 16, 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa but was rigged out with the assistance of federal might.

He again thanked God for his victory at the Supreme Court while praising Hon. Oforji’s steadfastness and loyalty during the court cases that culminated in the sacking of the APC and its candidate on February 13, 2020.

According to him, loyalty and capacity are the ingredients for a successful political career and praised Oforji for standing by him and the PDP throughout his ordeal in court.

On the request by Oforji for the fulfilment of campaign promises to Yenagoa people, Diri stated that his administration would prioritise the construction of a second flyover in the Etegwe-Edepie axis of Yenagoa, the state capital, to tackle frequent traffic gridlock in fulfilment of his election promises.

“This period is not for campaigns. We are now in power and we promised you so many things. Your representative has reminded me about some of these.

“Let me say that the Etegwe-Edepie flyover project will be included in this year’s budget to be presented soon to the House of Assembly. My predecessor did well not to have done the budget. He had insisted that it will be done by the incoming government. So, for that reason, I gave the promise about the flyover at Edepie.

“No matter how lean our resources are, we will start something in that area and we know that the area is a point of traffic into Yenagoa, the capital city. We are going to work from this year and not long from now, we will complete that flyover.”