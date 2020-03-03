Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has raised the alarm over a plot to destabilise the state.

The governor said some persons are stockpiling arms to unleash violence in Bayelsa aftermath the Supreme Court verdict which dismissed All Progressives Congress (APC) and David Lyon’s application seeking a review of the February 13 judgment that sacked the latter as governor-elect of the state.

A statement by the governor’s acting Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Daniel Alabrah, quoted Diri as raising the alarm in his remarks during a thanksgiving service in honour of Oforji Oboko for his victory at the courts over certificate forgery allegation.

Diri, who condemned the stockpiling of arms and other dangerous weapons in order to foment trouble in the state, advised those involved in the nefarious act to embrace peace or be ready to face the full weight of the law.

He said the democracy being practised in the country allowed people to choose their leaders and wondered why anyone would want to kill because of politics when the outcome of elections is not in their favour.

The governor restated his position that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did not lose the November 16, 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa but was rigged out with the assistance of federal might.

He again thanked God for his victory at the Supreme Court while praising Oboko’s steadfastness and loyalty during the court cases that culminated in the sacking of the APC and its candidate on February 13, 2020.

According to him, loyalty and capacity are ingredients for a successful political career and praised Oboko for standing by him and the PDP throughout the ordeal in court.

Diri promised to fulfil his campaign promises to Yenagoa people as requested by Oboko. He said his administration would prioritise the construction of a second flyover in the Etegwe-Edepie axis of Yenagoa, the state capital, to tackle gridlock.

“This period is not for campaigns. We are now in power and we promised you so many things. Your representative has reminded me about some of these,” he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Diri, yesterday administered oath of office on Friday Konbowei Benson as Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and urged him to see his appointment as a call to higher service for the overall benefit of the people.

Benson was a three-term speaker of the House of Assembly.

The governor in a statement by his acting CPS, Alabrah, said the SSG’s mandate is to liaise with the head of service and permanent secretaries towards ensuring effective implementation of government’s policies and programmes.

The governor, who expressed conviction that the new SSG would perform his duties creditably based on his pedigree, urged him to utilise the new opportunity to demonstrate his capacity and wherewithal in the performance of his functions.

Diri later met with leaders of the organised labour in the state during and expressed his commitment to better the welfare of civil servants, describing the workforce as critical to the success of his administration.