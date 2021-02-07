From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has, again, extended the olive branch to the opposition, assuring them he will run an all-inclusive government.

Diri, who stated this while receiving governorship candidates, state chairmen and chieftains of 52 de-registered political parties, said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was determined to ensure Bayelsans enjoined the dividends of democracy.

The governor, represented by his Special Adviser on Political Affairs, Collins Cocodia, commended PDP members, who had left and were rejoining the party and new members for deciding to stand by the party, noting that their contributions as ambassadors of the party would be of immense benefit in propagating the good works of the administration.

The governor directed that organs of the party at wards and local levels accommodate the returnees and new members by giving them all rights and privileges entitled to members.

He said the administration when it came on board faced legal battles which it did not expect from the opposition, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic alongside flood disasters affected governance.

Special Adviser to the governor on Inter-party Affairs, Jackson Suokiri said: “We believe Governor Diri has repeatedly said his doors are open. That even if you were in PDP before and left for whatever reason or wants join now, everybody should come. Our is to ensure we bring people back to this party. Our job is to go and beg people to come back.”