From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Two persons have been reportedly died, and eight others injured in an accident resulting from driving against traffic along the Kaduna-Abuja highways.

According to security agencies conducting operations on the route, the crash which occurred Thursday afternoon few kilometers to Kaduna, involved four vehicles.

Security report added that the accident was caused by speeding commuters who drove in the opposite direction to oncoming traffic.

A statement by Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan, said, “A resulting loss of control led to the multiple vehicular crash involving the four vehicles which all veered dangerously off the road.

“Security agencies responded to a distress call and evacuated the fatalities, while giving emergency attention to the eight others injured, some of whom were unconscious. All the injured were rushed to hospital, as security agencies cleared the site and helped to ensure the normal flow of traffic.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at the report, and commiserated with the family of the deceased, while wishing the injured quick recovery.

“The Governor expressed shock at the repeated traffic violations, and made a renewed call to drivers plying the highway to desist from the deadly practice of driving against the flow of traffic. He further tasked security agencies to vigorously enforce its prohibition by the Kaduna State Government.

“Citizens are enjoined to report traffic violations, crashes and other abnormalities to the Kaduna State Security Operations”.