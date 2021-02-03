From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS), National Headquarters in Abuja, has again alerted the country on plans by some group of persons to exploit fault lines to cause ethnoreligious violence in some parts of the country.

DSS Public Relations Officer Peter Afunanya, who made this known, said latest Intelligence reports show desperate moves by these groups of persons to subvert public order. These he said they intend to achieve by resorting to inciting, unguarded and divisive statements and acts to pitch citizens against one another to inflame the embers of tribal and religious discords.

It has warned those in the act to desist from their nefarious plans or face the full wrath of the law.

Afunanya, in a statement issued in Abuja, said the DSS was working in collaboration with other security and law enforcement agencies to take necessary steps to ensure the safety of lives and property of all Nigerians.

The statement reads: ‘The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby reminds the public of its earlier warnings about plans by persons and groups to exploit some fault lines to cause ethnoreligious violence in parts of the country.

‘Latest developments indicate desperate efforts by these groups to subvert public order. In this regard, they have continued to resort to inciting, unguarded and divisive statements and acts. The objective is to pit citizens against one another in order to apparently inflame the embers of tribal and religious discords.

‘For the umpteenth time, the Service strongly warns these elements to desist forthwith from their (planned) nefarious acts or face the full wraths of the law. However, the DSS will, in collaboration with other security and law enforcement agencies, take necessary steps to ensure the safety of lives and property of the citizenry.’