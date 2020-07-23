Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC) has, again, shifted the chairmanship and councillor-ship elections, earlier scheduled to hold on August 15, to August 29.

The electoral commission announced the new date, yesterday in Abakaliki at a joint meeting with political parties and security agencies.

Chairman of the commission, Josy Eze, who made the announcement, said the reason for shift in the date was due to a court order, which restrained the commission from holding the election.

He said with the new development, political parties that have not conducted their primaries have been given a deadline of August 6 to conclude their primaries.

Eze also announced the lifting of ban on campaign activities by the various participating political parties.

He said: “We have fixed a new date for our local government election and other activities.

“It is the position of the commission to carry all political parties along. Today, we have deemed it necessary to invite and tell you certain decisions that have to do with the local government election in Ebonyi State.

“Some people asked us whether we are going to give room for fresh primaries and other activities?

“The commission was served a court order from the federal High Court restraining it, in the interim, from conducting the local government election.

“As a commission, We took an oath to abide by the law of the land. We have to obey order from a competent court.

“One of the parties have gone to court to ask for a window of opportunity to participate and conduct it primary.”