Romanus Okoye

The trials of alleged kidnap kingpin, Chuckwudimeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans and others yesterday stalled at Special Offences section of Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja due to absence of his lawyer and a prosecution witness.

The two trials running side by side before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, are for the alleged kidnap of a businessman, Mr Sylvanus Ahamonu, the attempted kidnap of Chief Vincent Obianodo, the Chairman of the Young Shall Grow Motors and killing of his police orderly.

During proceedings for the Ahamonu’s case, the prosecuting counsel, Mr Yusuf Sule informed the court that the next prosecution witness scheduled to testify was absent.

“This matter is slated for continuation of trial. My lord, our witness is not in court, I will be praying the court to issue a Witness Summons in respect of the witness,” Sule said.

Mr Emeka Anyanwu, who was representing Evans’ lead defence counsel, Mr Victor Okpara, also informed the court that Okpara was unavoidably absent as he had an urgent matter in Abuja.