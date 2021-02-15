From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

For the third time, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office, has secured the conviction of a former Deputy Chief Registrar of the Oyo State High Court, Mutiat Omobola Adio.

In the latest conviction, she was sentenced to three years jail term over issuance of dud cheque, amounting to N1.5million.

Previously, she had been jailed twice for fraud. On May 18, 2018, she was sentenced to seven years imprisonment for obtaining N9.2million from one Abiodun Olonade, a Nigerian resident in Ireland, by false pretence.

Also, on March 6, 2020, she was convicted and sentenced to five years in prison for stealing a sum of N22,375,913, from Guaranty Trust Bank Plc

In the latest conviction, Adio was convicted after pleading guilty to a fresh charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence and issuance of dishonored cheque, contrary to Sections 419 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. 38, Laws of Oyo State, 2000 and Section 1 (1) (b) of the Dishonored Cheque (Offences) Act, Cap. D11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

She was alleged to have obtained a 2000 Model Toyota Pathfinder SUV valued at N1.5 from one Fabunmi Olatunji Samuel of Fatai Olanrewaju Motors by pretending to him that it would be paid once the cheque she issued him in the said value is presented to her bank.

The victim released the said vehicle to her but the cheque was dishonoured within three months of issuance for insufficient funds in the account.

Upon arraignment on January 30, 2018, the defendant had initially pleaded not guilty to the charges but later changed her plea to ‘guilty’, after a plea bargain agreement, leading to the amendment of the charge.

Justice Mohammed Owolabi thereafter pronounced defendant guilty of the offence and sentenced her to three years in prison.

The court also ordered her to restitute to her victim, one Fabunmi Olatunji Samuel of Fatai Olanrewaju Motors the sum of N500,000 in addition to the sum of N1million she had previously paid in restitution of the victim.