Christopher Oji

Three days after a polytechnic student committed suicide in Lagos, a secondary school girl has committed suicide.

They allegedly drank a poisonous substance suspected to be insecticide.

The Lagos State police public relations officer, Bala Elkana, said: “On May 30, at about 5.50pm, Ipaja police Station received a complaint from Sedar College, Baruwa, that on the same date at about 9.00am, Favour Ekemedili, an SS1 student, complained of severe stomach ache and was rushed to the school sickbay. The school bay immediately moved her to the General Hospital where she was referred to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital where she was admitted for medical attention.

“ Her parents were contacted by the School authority. She died at about 6.00pm while receiving treatment. Her friends, who witnessed the incident, stated that the stomach ache started when the girl took a substance believed to be juice. On a close check on the bottle of the juice, it was discovered that the bottle contained chemical and not juice as earlier thought. The chemical substances was immediately taken for laboratory test and the homicide detectives from the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) are investigating the case.”

Three days ago a part time student of the Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu campus, Department of Hospitality Management Technology, Joseph Mayowa, committed suicide.

Mayowa, 34, allegedly killed himself by drinking a poisonous substance suspected to be an insecticide after a misunderstanding with his girlfriend, Olokodana Bolaji, 24, a graduate of the same Institution.

He was rushed to the hospital by his neighbours when his girlfriend raised the alarm but he gave up the ghost as he was confirmed dead on arrival by the doctor on duty.

Elkana said Bolaji told police investigators that she and Mayowa dated for nine years but that he was fond of beating her.

He said: “Homicide detectives from SCIID, Yaba visited the scene at Eyita area of Ikorodu . The body of Mayowa was deposited at General hospital mortuary for autopsy while Bolaji was invited for questioning. Investigation is ongoing to determine whether it was actually a suicide case or murder.”