From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has again thrown his weight behind the call for Nigeria’s president of Igbo extraction in 2023. He said that doing that would help to make up for the wrongs meted to Ndigbo in the past.

Fani-Kayode restated his position on the subject matter while fielding questions from newsmen at the premises of Anambra State Governor’s Lodge in Onitsha upon returning from the tour of some project sites with the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano.

“I know that where I come from, there is a very large body of opinion now that is pushing for that. Bayo Adebanjo who is the Deputy Leader of Afenifere who speaks for us made that position clear that as far as he’s concerned the next president should come from the South East. And he spoke for us”, Fan-Kayode said.

The ex-minister, who insisted that the Igbo deserve a shot at the presidency, however urged the leaders and people of the South East geopolitical zone to work hard for it.

Fani-Kayode commended the state governor, Obiano, for his efforts to develop the state saying that he was impressed with the projects the governor had executed so far.

He said that the ongoing International Cargo Airport being constructed by the governor was superb and would add positively to the state’s economy upon completion and subsequent usage.

“Governor Willie Obiano is absolutely remarkable and what he has managed to achieve here is extraordinary. The truth of the matter is that the South East is actually blessed with some of the best governors in the country.”

“If you look at the infrastructural developments; the three bridges he built in Awka, the intersecting roads, the streetlights that are virtually everywhere throughout the state now, you know that the governor is doing well”, said Fani-Kayode.