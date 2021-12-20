The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) on Monday battled to clear a gridlock on the Kabba-Obajana-Lokoja road in Kogi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAM) reports that on true there was a traffic jam on the Obajana road between 12.30 p.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday which took personnel 30 minutes to clearr.

NAN reports trucks belonging to Dangote and private individuals struggled for space on the road.

Motorists and commuters traveling from Lagos to Abuja and those from Abuja to Lagos were on Monday morning trapped in the heavy traffic, in Lokoja.

More disturbing is the attitude of the truck drivers at Line III and Coal Yard.

Mr Solomon Agure, the state Sector Commander of the corps, told NAN that “the gridlock came up as a result of disagreement on how to pack their trucks.

“My officers and men took to the challenge and sweated to address the situation as traffic was building up.

“Like I told you last time a five-minute blockage of Kabbah-Obajana – Lokoja road will build up serious gridlock and subject other motorists and committees to untold hardship.

“Thank God FRSC was on top of the situation and sweated before bringing the situation under control around 11.00am, ” the FRSC boss explained.

Agure described the situation as “very unfortunate” and “disturbing” more so that many people are moving to spend the Christmas and New Year with their love ones.

“FRSC personnel were on top of the situation and would do our best to ensure that the traffic easily flows along the Obajana Road,” he said.

Contacted, the Dangote Traffic Controller, Mr Samuel Ogunkoya blamed the situation on impatience on the side of not only the truck drivers but other motorists plying the road.

Ogunkoya denied the allegation that only Dangote trucks are to blame over the incident. (NAN)