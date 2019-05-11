Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano has gone further tough on the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II, by asking the respected traditional ruler to be reporting to a local government chairman, instead of relating to the state government.

He however denied signing into law a bill for the creation of four new emirates for Gaya, Rano, Karaye and Bichi, out of vendetta.

Speaking to State House Correspondents at the venue of Progressive Governors Forum award ceremony with the theme: “Moving our democracy to the next level,” Ganduje said by the constitution, the Emir of Kano should report to the chairman of his local government area and not directly to the governor.

Ganduje on Thursday signed into law a bill for the creation of four new emirates for Gaya, Rano, Karaye and Bichi, all of which used to be districts under the Kano Emirate Council. The law was tagged Kano State Emirs (Appointment and Deposition) (Amendment) Law 2019.

He signed the bill on the same day it was passed and transmitted to him by the Kano State House of Assembly, saying Kano people were happy with the creation of the new emirates, as it will bring governance closer to the people.

When asked to react to allegations that he destroyed 800 years of history for personal vendetta, Ganduje said: “Well, they are entitled to their own opinion but we are taking Kano to the next level and we need active participation of the traditional system, especially in the areas of education, security, agriculture, we need the effectiveness of the traditional rulers. By descentralising it we are following history. Years back even before the 800 years you are referring to, the situation was not like that. So if something developed 800 years ago, things are also developing now and there will be another 800 years. So look at the history.

“So, it is not vendetta, I am not against him, in fact he is supposed to be reporting to the local government chairman according to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is the local government chairman that he is supposed to discuss issues with him not the governor. So this is celebrated by the people of Kano and we will make sure that the new Emirate councils are effective in terms of developing Kano State.”

The Speaker of the House, Alhaji Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, who presided over the plenary, said the House, after a critical deliberation, agreed to pass the bill.

It reportedly took the House about four hours to finalise on the matter at its closed-door meeting. With the new law, Kano State now has five emirates of Kano, Bichi, Rano, Karaye and Gaya.

Kano emirate, which used to control all the 44 local governments in the state, now has only 10 under its jurisdiction. They are: Kano Municipal, Tarauni, Dala, Nassarawa, Fagge, Gwale, Kumbotso, Ungoggo, Dawakin Kudu and Minjibir. Rano, Bunkure, Kibiya, Takai, Sumaila, Kura, Doguwa, Tudun Wada, Kiru and Bebeji local government areas are now part of Rano emirate, while Gaya emirate comprises Gaya, Ajingi, Albasu, Wudil, Garko, Warawa, Gezawa and Gabasawa local government areas. Karaye, Rogo, Gwarzo, Kabo, Rimin Gado, Madobi and Garun-Malam LGs fall under Karaye emirate, while Bichi, Bagwai, Shanono, Tsanyawa, Kunchi, Makoda, Dambatta, Dawakin Tofa and Tofa local government areas form Bichi emirate.

However, Bichi emirate, according to the new law, is to be supervised by Gidan Malam Dabo, the dynasty of the late Emir Ado Bayero. This means any member of Gidan Dabo who is interested in the seat of emir in the Kano emirate can also apply whenever the need arises.

According to the new law, Kano State Emirate Council shall be formed and consist of Emir of Kano, Emir of Rano, Emir of Gaya, Emir of Karaye and Emir of Bichi.

Other members include Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Commissioner for Local Government, all LG chairmen and at least two kingmakers from each of the five emirates and five other members to be appointed by the governor.

The law also spelt out that the chairmanship of the council shall be on rotational basis, among the emirs. Before the creation of the new emirates, the 44 local government areas, by the provision of the law, were giving a sum of over N180 million to the old Kano State Emirate Council every month from their federal account.