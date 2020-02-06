If you ask Comrade Julius Uzoma, Chairman, National Union of Road Transportation Workers, Zoo Motor Park Branch, Trans Amadi, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, what Nigerians need most at the moment, the answer is very straightforward – empowerment.

Uzoma, who is also an evangelist, believes there is a lot of hardship in the land, hence the need for empowerment. This is, perhaps, the reason why he thinks the efforts of the Nigeria’s telecoms giant, Glo, in its ongoing Recharge and Win Big promo, ‘My Own Don Beta’, where many Nigerians have won life-changing prizes since it began last year, should be lauded.

The Recharge and Win Big promo is a people-oriented empowerment scheme designed to have direct impact on subscribers’ life situations. Subscribers are rewarded with empowerment packages that could enable them to become self-employed and ultimately affect the lives of those around them.

For the second time, the telecommunications firm was in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, last week, to present prize gifts to winners in the promo. The lucky subscribers had emerged from a draw held earlier at Mile 12 Market, Lagos. Last Monday, the blare and clatter usually associated with the popular Port Harcourt market rose several notches as the grand masters of data, Globacom, stormed the area to present prizes to the new set of winners.

The venue of the Port Harcourt event was filled with friends and family members of prize winners. Prizes won included tricycles, otherwise known as Keke NAPEP, industrial sewing machines, grinding machines and generators. Business people, a student, and a policeman were among the winners.

Speaking at the ceremony, Uzoma said it was important to thank Glo management for conceiving the promo idea, which, according to him, is timely and relevant to Nigerians. He said, “First and foremost, I want to say a very big thank you to the organisers of the prizes and our own brother, the Chairman of Glo for what he is doing to our people. The empowerment is what our people need at this present time. There is a lot of hardship in the land. With this empowerment, I know it will go a long way to ease the hardship amongst our people. I want to pray that God Almighty will give him the strength to go higher and do more for our people.”

His counterpart, the Chairman of Keke Union in Trans Amadi, Comrade George Velvet, couldn’t agree less with the union boss. He said the union was happy for the empowerment scheme. “We really appreciate this because it is empowerment for our people. We are happy with Glo.”

Accounts of beneficiaries at the Port Harcourt event expressly validated the views of the transport union bosses. Apart from the winners being visibly thrilled on receiving their prizes, many of them confirmed that the gifts were life changers both for them and their loved ones, advising other Nigerians to buy Glo line in order to benefit from the promo.

One of the winners, Onah Michael, a policeman, and inspector, who won a grinding machine, said he would advise other Nigerians to participate in the promo. He said, “I advise whoever is using Glo to also try as they can win something. I never expected to win.”