From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Gunmen yesterday struck again on the Benin-Auchi Road and abducted unspecified number of passengers.

The gunmen were said to have attacked an Abuja bound commercial bus traveling from Benin between Ehor and Iruekpen. According to witnesses, several of the passengers “were forcefully taken into the bush.”

At press time yesterday, the police would neither confirm nor deny the incident, as spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, a Superintendent of Police, would not respond to calls and SMS sent to his mobile phone. Twenty-six passengers were similarly abducted by gunmen recently on the same route.