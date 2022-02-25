From Gyang Bere, Jos

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani bandits on Friday abducted Da Chief Dikyet Gipiya, the District Head of Pushit at his residence in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It was learned that the gunmen broke into the residence of the paramount ruler in Pushit while he was watching news and whisk him away.

He was said to have been taken to an unknown destination while no ransom has been demanded by the abductors.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Gabriel Ogaba confirmed the incident and said the Command has drafted the tactical team to the area.

He informed that effort is being made to rescue the traditional ruler unhurt.

It could be recalled that this is the third incident in the last two months where traditional rulers are being abducted in Plateau State.