From John Adams, Minna

Armed men on Saturday, ambushed Soldiers and killed two and Injured several others during a rescue mission in Madaka community in Shiroro local government area of Niger state.

About 13 of the Soldiers who sustained bullets injuries are being treated at government facilities in Minna, the state capital, while those said to be critically injured have taken to Kaduna for serious medical attention.

The Soldiers who were among those stationed at Kagara, the headquarters of Rafi local government area of the state, had gone on a rescue mission after the gunmen had abducted about 28 members of the community when they were ambushed.

The gunmen which one of the injured soldiers, Major D. Omale told the state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello on sympathy visit to them in the hospital, numbered about 200 hundred, and riding on motorcycles, ambushed on top of a hill from where they engaged them (soldiers) in gun battle.

Two of the soldiers were killed while about 18 sustained various degree of gun injuries.

The gunmen, according to him suffered major casualties but were able to evacuate all their dead, squishing them on their motorcycles.

Major Omale told the governor from his hospital bed that the gunmen were all dressed in the same Military inform like them (Soldiers), suggesting that they are not kidnappers.

He said the battle field was between Madaka, Kukoki and Kaore, all in Shiroro local government area where the Chairman of the Council, Mallam Suleiman Chukwuba confirmed that Boko Haram Insurgents have taken over, and are now Forcefully recruiting youths in the areas to join them.

Speaking after receiving first hand Information from the injured soldiers, the governor while condemning the attack on the soldiers, vowed that the fight against the gunmen terrorizing the state must continue.

He however said that the soldiers should change their tactics in confronting these criminals making lives meaningless to the people of the state, and assured them of the state government supports in other to secure the state.

This latest attack on the soldiers is coning barely five months after gunmen, numbering about 100 attacked Military camps in Allawa and Bassa in the same Shiroro local government area, killing five soldiers and a Mobile Policeman.

The gunmen also reportedly set the military base in Allawa town on fire and burnt down their operational vehicles, forcing the Military to Shutdown the camps but were reopened a month later after series of meetings with the state government.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.