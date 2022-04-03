From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Gunmen have attacked the divisional police headquarters in Osumenyi and Ezinifite communities in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The ugly incident, Sunday Sun gathered, took place on Friday. It was the same day they attacked and set ablaze the divisional police headquarters in Amichi community in the same LGA.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident, adding that no life was lost. He said that the three divisional police headquarters were all being reconstructed.

He said that they were among the police facilities destroyed by hoodlums during the nationwide #EndSARS protests, and were still being reconstructed as at the time of the attack.

The police spokesperson said that the attackers broke the louvers, damaged the walls with a sledgehammer, tore the bags of cement being used for the reconstruction work and also pulled off some of the roofing sheets on the roofs of the affected buildings.

Ikenga described as untrue the report that two persons were killed during the attack, saying that all the police personnel in the affected facilities were operating from Nnewi Area Command because of the reconstruction work.

“They used a sledgehammer and damaged the walls that had been built. The roofs that were still being fixed were partly removed. They were not burnt like the one in Amichi. They also destroyed the bags of cement,” the PPRO added.

