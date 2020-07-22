Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Following the alleged renewed attack and killing of about eight persons in Gora Gan Village in Zango-Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State by marauding gunmen, facilities at the internally displaced persons (IDPs) camp in Zonkwa is being overstretched.

The attack occurred barely 24 hours after about 20 persons were reportedly killed in Kukum Daji village in neighbouring Kaura local government area of the state. No arrest has been made public in connection to any of the attacks.

Vice Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the council, Pastor Isaac Ango Makama, who confirmed the development to a media source yesterday, reportedly said about 50 criminals invaded the village at about 7pm Monday and by the time they were done, eight bodies were found while some were missing.

According to a media source, the CAN leader in the local council said eight bodies have so far been deposited at the General Hospital, Zonkwa, while he decried the inaction on the killings in the area by the public office holders, especially the elected lawmakers from the area.

“I am calling on the people to recall these representatives, who are not remorseful over the plight of their own people.

“The state lawmakers have not visited the IDPs camp as I’m talking to you right now; it shows how insensitive our people are toward the downtrodden”, he was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Secretary of Mercy IDP camp in Zonkwa, Ezekiel James, disclosed that the camp has registered 559 people, who fled from neighbouring villages, leading to need for medicals to manage the traumatized natives.