From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Gunmen numbering over 20 Saturday night attack another divisional police station in Umuelemai, Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State carting away arms, ammunition as well as setting some suspects free.

A witness said the attack which occurred at about 8pm also saw the gunmen attacking the Ihite Uboma council secretariat and injuring people in the process.

“They attacked the police station and all the police officers had to run for their lives. They later went into the station and collected some guns and left. They even injured some people.

These gunmen were clad in black attire and red berets which made some people in the area suggest they might have been cultists or members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Eastern Security Network(ESN). They were shouting on top of their voice ‘we own the land.’ This is our land they must leave’. ‘We will rule our land by ourselves,” the source who preferred to remain anonymous said.

Media and publicity secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, however, denied the involvement of ESN in the attack.

“ESN is a refined security organisation that does not bear arms. What are we doing with arms attacking the police? Our business is in the forest to protect our people from Fulani herdsmen and other criminals.

“We know those that are behind this rumour, and we know that they are jittery because we are succeeding. IPOB will not relent until our land is rid of criminal elements, let them go and look for those attacking them, we don’t have a gun, let alone attacking a police station,”Powerful said.

Police spokesman, Orlando Ikeokwu confirmed the attack on the police post.