Gunmen numbering over 20 Saturday night attack another divisional police station in Umuelemai, Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State and cart away arms ammunition, as well setting some suspects free.

The attack which occurred at about 8 pm according to an eye witness also saw the gunmen attacking the Ihite Uboma council secretariat and injuring people at the process.

However, another eye witness to the incident discclosed that the gunmen were claded in red beret and black attire which made some people in the area suggesting that they might have been cultists or members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Eastern Security Network(ESN).

The source further said the gunmen were shouting ontop of their voice “we own the land. This is our land they must leave and we will rule our land by ourselves.”

The eyewitness went further to say: “They attacked the police station and all the police officers had to run for their lives, while their operation lasted.

“They later went into the station and collected some guns and left. They even injured some people. As I am talking to you nobody is around the area our people have ran away and their properties abandoned. The source said.

But in a swift reaction, the media and publicity secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful denied the involvement of ESN in the attack.

He said”ESN is a refined security organisation that does not bare arms, our business is in the forest to protect our people from the Fulani herdsmen and other criminals, what are we doing with arms attacking the police.

“We know those that are behind this rumour, and we know that they are jittery because we are succeeding , IPOB will not relent until our land is rid of criminal elements, let them go and look for those attacking them, we don’t have a gun, let alone attacking a police station.”Powerful said.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relation Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu confirmed the attack on the police post.