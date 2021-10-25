From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Gunmen yesterday morning attacked the Nigeria Police Division at Unwana in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. The attack came about a week after Ohaukwu Police Station in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state was attacked.

The gunmen during the latest attack reportedly killed three policemen on duty including a constable and two inspectors.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident occurred around 3:am on Sunday. Residents who spoke to our correspondent confirmed the attack, adding that the incident has caused panic in the area.

Three residents of Unwana who spoke to our correspondent noted that the gunmen stormed the station and shot sporadically for more than 15 minutes.

One of the residents who preferred anonymity said: “The gunmen came around 3:am. We were already sleeping when suddenly we started hearing gunshots around the police station. They shot sporadically for more than 15 minutes. All of us living close to the station were in panic. The gunshots later stopped. This morning, we heard that three policemen on duty were killed. And that the policemen on duty also killed one of the gunmen.

He said: “I don’t know the level of destruction or if they stole anything from the station as I have not gone there. But we heard that the gunmen wore masks. We heard the police later unmasked the gunman who was killed and he was a known person to them. They said he had a red cloth that looks like a charm tied around his waist.”

Police Spokesperson in the state, Loveth Odah, in a statement confirmed the incident, stressing that only one policeman was killed. Odah said the officers on duty engaged the gunmen and repelled the attack. She added that nothing was stolen nor destroyed at the station during the attack.

“At about 300hrs of today, October 24, 2021 yet to be identified gunmen suspected to be members of proscribed IPOB/ESN numbering about thirty-five (35) attacked Unwana Divisional Headquarters in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, shooting sporadically at the policemen on duty, who immediately repelled the attackers. In the gun battle that ensued, one of the hoodlums was killed and two AK47 rifles/other incriminating items were recovered while others escaped with bullet wound injuries.

