John Adams, Minna

The Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District in Niger State, Mohammed Sani Musa ,has condemned the Sunday attacks on Galadiman Kogo in Shiroro Local Government Area by armed bandits, describing it as dastardly, barbaric and unfortunate.

Bandits at the early hours of Sunday laid ambush on security agents on surveillance in the areas and shot dead a mobile policeman.

“Three soldiers and some civilians were injured during the attacks which lasted for several hours,” a source said.

Senator Musa said that at a time when the entire world was praying to overcome the Coronavirus pandemic, some were still determined to take away the peace of others.

While sympathising with the people in the communities, particularly the families of those who were shot and those whose loved ones were abducted by the bandits,

Musa assured that he would continue to use his office to seek for more security cover for his constituency and indeed Niger State as a whole.

“I will not relent in my effort to see that the people of Niger East enjoy the dividends of democracy, particularly as it concerns security.

“I will continue to use my office in collaboration with the state government and other stakeholders, including local government chairmen in the senatorial district to ensure that maximum security cover is given to the people”

Musa commended the security operatives in the state, including the Police, the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence and the local vigilante for their efforts, and urged them not to lose courage, but to redouble their efforts to root out the bad elements from the state.

“I wish to commend our security operatives who are working tirelessly to combat the menace of banditry in our dear state. I urge them not to relent in their quest to completely root out those bad elements from our communities.

The Sunday Attacks was barely two days that over 10,000 Internally Displaced People (IDPs) appealed to the government to provide them with adequate security to enable them go back to the homes