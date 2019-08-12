Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

For the second time within one month, robbers invaded another hostel, Abdulsalam Abubakar Hall, in the University of Ibadan, injured two students and carted away their phones, tablets, laptops and other personal effects.

The hoodlum had, on July 11, robbed female students residents in Obafemi Awolowo Hall of the university.

The latest robbery incident, which was said to have taken place in the early hours of yesterday, reportedly affected only the female wing of the Hall of residence.

It was gathered that the robbers tied the security man on duty to have their way, and also inflicted matchet cuts on two male students that tried to stop them. The injured students were said to have been treated at the university’s health centre.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof Idowu Olayinka, and Chairman, Council Committee on Security, Prof Ademola Aremu, have visited the hostel and assessed the situation.

Aremu, who condemned the attack on the hostel, said the police were working hard to track the invaders.

He stated that the management of the university has been taking proactive steps in reviewing the security design.

Aremu said: “The invaders have shown pattern in their operation by attacking female students. They have been invading during holidays when halls are sparsely populated.”

When contacted, the police public relations officer in the state, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident.

He told Daily Sun during a telephone chat that the invaders attacked the Abdulsalam Abubakar Hall, which is a postgraduate hostel, adding that the robbers entered five rooms and could not really have a field day because the students shouted, which attracted security agents to the hall.

He said one person was injured and was taken to the university’s health centre, where he was treated and has returned to his residence.

Fadeyi said the police have been working with the management of the institution with a view to strengthening the security architecture of the institution. He said no arrest has been made, adding that the police would soon clamp down on the invaders.