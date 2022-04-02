From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Gunmen continued their spate of attack at the divisional police stations in Imo State on Friday with the latest attack at the Mbieri Divisional Police Station, Owerri North Local government area of Imo State, razing part of the building with an Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs).

Although few parts of the building were affected by the fire from the explosion, according to sources from the area, some vehicles parked inside the premises were said to have been razed by the early morning incident.

A resident of the area also told our correspondent that the damage at the police division would have been severe if not for the stiff resistance by the officers on duty.

The hoodlums who came in their numbers, shot sporadically before throwing an Improvised Explosive Devices into the station.

“They ran away when they sighted more of the gallant officers who replied them fire for fire, forcing them to retreat in panic and escape in their vehicle,” the resident said.

Meanwhile, the police spokesperson in the State Michael Abttam who confirmed the incident in a statement noted that no life was lost in the incident .

“For the prompt response of the gallant police operatives, only minimal damage was done to a parked unserviceable vehicle and some windows due to the effect of the explosive. No life was lost or injury sustained by the operatives and no arms or ammunition was carted away.”

The incident was the fifth in the last one month. On Monday last week, police also engaged gunmen at Otoko, Obowo where two officers were wounded.

There was also the bombing of Umugwuma Police Division in Owerri West penultimate week, where a police officer was butchered and another killed in the bomb explosion.