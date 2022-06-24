From Emmanuel Adeyemi lokoja

Barely two months when gunmen invaded Adavi police station and killed three police men, another one occured early Friday morning when the gunmen bombed a Police Area Command office at Eika-Ohizenyi in Okehi local government area of Kogi State.

A Police officer on duty identified as Momoh Jibril popularly known as yellow was reportedly killed by the attackers.

A resident of the area Mallam Momoh Abubakar told reporters that the attackers invaded the station at about 12:15 a.m, saying the first bomb they threw into the station made heavy sound that woke many residents who were already asleep while the second bomb, brought down part of the station’s building.

He added that the attackers had a field day as they operated for more than two hours without any interference either from security agents or the people of the community.

He also revealed that the only police officer on duty Mr Jibril popularly known as Yellow was killed in the process of the attack while the only operational vehicle in the police station was also bombed.

According to him, bullets were seen perforated windows of Eika community central mosque and a Catholic church near the police station during the heavy attack.

“I am using this medium to appeal to security agents to be proactive and respond quickly to this type of incident because the gunmen spent more than two hours operating freely without any interference.

“The first attack of the station occurred on Friday and this second one which happened after five years also took place on Friday and to our surprise no body has been arrested in connection to the attack.

“As I am talking to you now there is serious fear and apprehension in Eika community as people remained indoor for fear of being attacked by gunmen. We are appealing to government to do something immediately because the attack is becoming unbearable” he said

Meanwhile, the corpse of the slain policeman has been taken to Obangede General hospital mortuary.

Reacting on the incident, the Police public relations officer, Willy Aya confirmed the incident and said the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka, has visited the scene for on-the-spot assessment and has equally ordered the deployment of additional operational assets consisting of Operatives of the Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit, Quick Response Unit, State Intelligence Bureau in synergy with other security agencies to restore normalcy in the area.

He said part of the Area Command Office was razed by dynamite used by the attackers. A Police Inspector died in the exchange of fire with the hoodlums, before the Area Commander and a detachment of Military in the area reinforced to the scene of incident, and the attackers fled.

He said the CP assures that the Command is committed to working in synergy with other security agencies as well as patriotic stakeholders to make the State a safe and secure place for all and sundry

