Paul Osuyi, Asaba

One person has been shot dead in yet another attack on Issele-Azagba community, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State by unidentified gunmen.

The gunmen were said to have invaded the town on Sunday night and opened fire on the deceased, killing him instantly.

His daughter was hit by a stray bullet while the attackers abducted the wife.

A community source said the gunmen operated unhindered, adding that a patrol team of the police arrived around midnight after the operation.

Vigilance groups from Issele-Azagba and the neighboUring Utulu community were said to have done their best to ward off the attacks but the damage had already been done.

The injured girl was initially treated at a local clinic before being transferred to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba to extract the bullet.

Sunday night’s attack was the second this month after a similar invasion on February 5, 2020, that left two persons dead. A 13-year-old girl was also abducted during that attack.

Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed Sunday night’s attack, noting that security operatives were already on the trail of the hoodlums.