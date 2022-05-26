Two Catholic priests have been abducted by gunmen in Kafur Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The clergymen are the Mai Kanbu Parish Priest, Father Stephen Ojapa, and Father Oliver Okpara along with two of their visitors, all boys.

“No information as to their whereabouts. Kindly pray for their safety and release,” a statement from the Director of Social Communications, Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Fr Chris Omotosho, read. The gunmen broke into the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Rectory, at Gidan Mai Kanbu, at about 1am yesterday.

Although police authorities in the state were yet to confirm the incident, residents said the gunmen stormed the community in their numbers, but this time without motorcycles.

The police spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, said the command has not received any report regarding the incident. He, however, assured that details of the incident would be communicated soon.

This attack came barely one day after gunmen killed at least 12 people at Gakurdi village in Jibia Local Government Area of the state.

They also burnt farmlands belonging to the villagers during the early morning operation that lasted hours.

A witness said the attackers, armed with weapons, arrived in the village on four motorcycles and started shooting sporadically in the air to disperse the residents.

