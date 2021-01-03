Again gunmen invade Peremabiri community

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Suspected gunmen have again attacked Peremabiri community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

This is the third in the series of attacks on the community; the last being on Christmas Eve stormed the community and razed down the home of ex-militant leader, Eris Paul aka Ogunboss.

The community had been enmeshed in a leadership tussle since 2014 which had polarised it into different factions.

According to investigation the latest attack launched by fully armed men that came in gunboats began at about 7am Sunday morning.

The gunmen were said to have targeted some houses and shot sporadically forcing many of the residents to scamper for safety.

Already the coordinator, Southern Ijaw Reformation Assembly (SIRA), Dauseighe Bowei has sent a Save- Our- Soul message to the Nigeria Police and the Federal and Bayelsa State Government to save the people of Peremabiri.

Bowei who also doubles as the Secretary Nigeria Youth South South Zone called on the government, the military and other security agencies to come to the rescue of Peremabiri community.

Similarly he appealed to the Chairman of the council to urgently come to the aid of the people of Peremabiri from gun attacks.

The spokesman of Bayelsa State Police Command, Mr Asinim Butwats who confirmed the incident said the Police are on top of the situation .