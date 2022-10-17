From Gyang Bere, Jos

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted Umar Mohammed, a District Head of Langai in Pyem Chiefdom of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The traditional ruler was ambushed on Saturday evening at about 7:30pm, while returning from a nearby Mosque after prayers.

It was learned that the suspects trailed the paramount ruler after prayers until they got to a lonely place where they started shooting randomly to scare the villagers from coming to the scene to render help.

A villager, who confirmed the incident, said the traditional ruler was kidnapped after prayer from a mosque where the suspects were suspected to have prayed together with their victim before whisking away with him.

It was learned that several traditional rulers have been kidnapped in Mangu Local Government Area since January 2022, and two were killed last week in Bokkos Local Government Area by suspected herdsmen. Sadly, the whereabouts of the traditional ruler was yet to be known as the suspects had not contacted the family for ransom at the time of this report.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Alfred Alabo, confirmed the incident and said the tactical team of the police Command was working round the clock to rescue the traditional ruler and arrest the perpetrators.