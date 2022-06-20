From Gyang Bere, Jos

The District Head of Panyam in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, Adamu Derwam has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

It was gathered that the traditional ruler was abducted at his residence in Panyam town in the early hours on Monday.

Sources in the community revealed that the armed men invaded the palace at about 1:30am and started shooting sporadically before taken their victim to an unknown destination.

A resident who gave his name as Pius Garuba, confirmed the abduction of the monarch and described it as unfortunate.

He said, “It was last night around 2am that the bandits, who were more than 20 and heavily armed, surrounded the district head’s palace in Panyam.

“Because his house was not fenced, some villagers who saw how his house was surrounded by strange people alerted other members of the community through a community bell.

” But immediately the bandits heard the bell, they started firing gunshots and eventually went away with the traditional ruler, leaving the community helpless.”

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Alfred Alabo confirmed the incident and said a tactical team of Police, Military, Vigilante and hunters have been deployed to the area to rescue the paramount ruler.

He assured that effort is being made to rescue the victim unhurt.

Alabo the security is working also to restore normalcy in the community and solicit the public to give the police credible information on how to track the perpetrators of the crime.

The District Head of Panyam is the five traditional ruler that has been kidnapped in Plateau in the last six months.

