Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Gunmen allegedly killed one person and abducted five others, including a primary school head teacher, in what appeared to be coordinated attacks in some villages in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A source in one of the affected villages, who spoke in confidence, alleged that the gunmen attacked a filling station in Doka village along Funtua Road at about 1.pm on Wednesday, shot one of the attendants dead, injured two others and later took another two away.

Spokesman, Kaduna State Police Command, Yakubu Sabo, did not pick his call when this correspondent tried to confirm the story, but another media source quoted him as confirming the development though with conflicting figures.

That source quoted Sabo as saying: “The incident happened on the 16th of this month around 11.30, where some hoodlums went to a filling station, opened fire and in the process killed one person, and injured one and kidnapped another one.”

However, Chairman of Birnin Gwari Vanguards, Ibrahim Nagwari, in a statement, identified the abducted head teacher as AbdulHafiz Abdullahi of Dangamji Primary School.

Ibrahim said: “Armed bandits have abducted the head teacher of Dangamji Primary School, AbdulHafiz Abdullahi, and two others at Doka filling station, while two others where shot and seriously wounded.

“Earlier on Wednesday morning around 8.30am, heavily armed bandits, opened fire on vehicles around Polwaya and abducted a bread vendor, about 10 kilometers from Birni-Gwari. Similarly, the armed bandits struck again on Wednesday near Gayam village, wounded three vigilantes and abduct people from vehicles.

“The notorious Unguwar Yako, Kwanan Mahaukaciya and, indeed, the entire Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna highway has been overtaken by bandits terrorising and abducting innocent people, especially women and children.

“In the last three weeks, armed bandits have launched a major onslaught against innocent civilians and motorists across the length and breath of Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“On daily basis, the armed bandits carry their nefarious act along Birnin-Gwari -Kaduna highway in broad day light without any challenge from the security personnels that are stationed in Birnin-Gwari.

“The strategic Birnin-Gwari-Funtua Road has been deserted, while the entire eastern part of Birnin-Gwari neighboring Zamfara and Katsina states is now surrounded by armed bandits.

“It is important to state categorically that Birnin-Gwari is once again under siege by bandits and the handful of security personnel and state officials are paying lip service to the our plight of general insecurity of lives and property.

“We have noticed with dismay, the way and manner our people are subjected to horrified and traumatised situation by the armed bandits that prey on human beings every day on various communities, villages and settlements in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area.

“While we appreciate previous efforts by the security personnel against armed banditry in Birnin-Gwari, we hope the government of Nasiru El- Rufa’i, will not treat our people as prodigal sons.

“With the current tension, fear and inability of peasant farmers to go to their respective farms because of activities of bandits, we strongly call on the Federal Government, Kaduna State Government and security agents to act decisively on the bandits and their collaborators before we are consumed by the bandits. Enough is enough.”