Solomon Ayado, Lafia

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed one person, abducted a heavily pregnant woman, and nine other persons, even as they injured several others in Nasarawa local government area of Nasarawa state.

The Daily Sun gathered that the armed men came from the Kana hill of Kana community, at midnight of Monday, killed, kidnapped and injured persons, and retreated.

The Kana hill expands to Maraba Udege, Onda, Agwada, Nasarawa Eggon, and to Wamba towns of the LGA.

Kana community is where personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), were recently killed and kidnapped while on their way for training in Enugu state.

Mohammed Sani Ottos, chairman of Nasarawa LGA, who narrated the incident to newsmen on Tuesday, said the assailants numbering more than twenty, stormed the place when residents were deeply asleep.

He further disclosed that the gunmen shot sporadically to scare the Kana inhabitants before they started invading homes forcefully. According to him, property were damaged.

Ottos who said he had visited the attacked place to sympathise with the people, revealed that men of the Guards Brigade 177 Battalion, Keffi are already on ground to avert further attacks.

“It is confirmed that some gunmen have stormed the town of kana town on monday night, they were well armed, scared the people after they fired several gun shots.

“At the end of their operation, we discovered that one person was killed, 10 were kidnapped while several people sustained various degrees of injuries.

“I was there myself to ascertain the level of damage cause by the gunmen and I condemned the act, I visited the town to sympathise with the families of the slain, abducted and injured victims.

“I commend the Guards Brigade 177 Battalion, Keffi who accompanied me to further build the villager’s confidence and pledged to do all within their reach for safe return of the captives,” Ottos stated.

The relevant security agencies in the state were yet to officially confirm the number of persons killed, abducted and injured, as at the time of this report.

When contacted, the police public relations officer (PPRO), ASP Ramham Nansel told our correspondent that the command was on top of the matter to verify the attack.

“I can’t confirm the story now because I am yet to be briefed on the incident, I will get back to you,” he stated.