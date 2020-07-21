Sola Ojo, Kaduna

About 18 persons have been allegedly massacred by gunmen in Kukum Daji village, Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Villagers said their attackers struck at about 10pm Sunday, killing 15 persons on the spot. Three others died a few hours later and injured about 30 others some of whom are currently receiving medical attention at a hospital in Kaduna.

Police public relations officer in the state, Muhammed Jalige, could not be reached for confirmation as at the time of filing this report.

President of the community’s development association, Mr. Yashen Titus, told journalists yesterday that the victims were shot dead at an after wedding party in one of the houses in the community.

Titus narrated that the attackers stormed the village at exactly 10.35pm while being heavily armed and started shooting sporadically at the villagers.

According to Tutus, “ the attackers were heavily armed. Nineteen people died instantly from gunshots. Thirty-two other people who sustained various degrees of injury were rushed to the hospitals, but unfortunately, two of them died in the hospital.

“As I speak, some of the villagers are still missing and we don’t know their state. We cannot even search deep into the bush because security agents have not been deployed to the community yet.”

The Kukum village attack is coming a few days after 22 people were also allegedly killed in Zango-Kataf local government area of the state.