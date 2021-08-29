From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Unknown gunmen in the early hours of yesterday (Sunday), invaded Ka-Bori community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, killing two persons and another wounded.

The victims, according to community sources were two women and a man.

One of the community soources, who gave her name as Madam Priscilla, disclosed that the man and one of the women shot died on the spot, while the second woman sustained injury and was rushed to an undisclosed hospital where she is currently receiving treatment.

Madam Priscilla alleged that people of Kono-Boue community were responsible for the attack.

The native further informed that the Police and other security agencies have moved into the community to restore normalcy, adding that no arrest has been made.

A resident of Bori town told Daily Sun on phone that they started hearing gunshots around Looyoo and Ka-Bori communities close to Bori town, about 6am and the shooting lasted for 35 minutes.

The native, who did not want to be mentioned, said there were reports that two persons were shot died, two others kidnapped and a house razed.

The Public Relations Officer of Kono-Boue Community Development Committee (CDC), Golden Nwibakpo, has described as untrue insinuation that people of his community were responsible for the attack.

Nwibakpo said his community has been deserted and the people are roaming about Bori, saying that the natives did not have the time for such attack.

It would be recalled that last Monday, unknown gunmen invaded Kono-Boue community and reportedly killed three persons and three others in two neighbouring communities in Khana LGA.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police (SP), could not confirm the report at the time of filing the report.

