Sola Ojo, Kaduna

About 33 people have been reportedly killed in the latest attacks on communities in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State by armed men.

Due to killing of a farmer in Zango in June, the Kaduna State Government had imposed a 24-hour curfew on Zangon Kataf and Kauru local government areas on June 11, 2020, which was still in place when the latest attacks took place.

A source, who spoke in confidence, said the attackers visited and launched coordinated attacks on Apyia’Shyim, A’Piako, Atak’Mawei and Kibori villages all in Atyap Chiefdom of Zangon Kataf, which is among the local government under 24-hour curfew since June 11.

“It rained all through the night in the area and the attackers had unchallenged operations from around 10pm Wednesday and entered early hours of Thursday.

“By the time they were through, 22 bodies have so far been recovered at about 12pm on Thursday while the search is still on. They also burnt several houses,” the source said.

Secretary, Atyap Traditional Council, Mr Stephen Akut, also confirmed the development to a local news source, saying: “The attackers were said to be in their numbers and that the casualty figures are still sketchy. Security operatives have been mobilize to the affected communities.”

But Chairman of Zango Kataf Local Government Area, Dr Elias Manza, confirmed that three bodies were recovered in Kurmin Masara, six in Apyia Shyam (Asha’a Wuce) and 10 in Takmawai where the destruction of property was massive.

Police public relations officer in the state, Muhammed Jalige, could not confirm the incident as at the time Daily Sun visited him in his office.

He promised to confirm from the DPO in charge of the area and get back but had not done so at the time of filing this report.

However, police source said that 21 bodies were recovered.