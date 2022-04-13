From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Gunmen, at about 1am on Wednesday, attacked a Divisional Police Headquarters in Atani community, Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State, killing four policemen.

The criminals also burnt the building and some vehicles in the premises of the police station before fleeing from the vicinity. A video of the ugly incident shows a policeman who was burnt beyond recognition.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the sad incident. He said that save for the timely arrival of police operatives led by the Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, more damages might have been done.

“The unfortunate incident happened around 1am. The command, on the receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, personally led operatives from the command to the place.

“These operatives comprised of the CTU personnel, that is, Counter Terrorism Unit Special Forces, mobile personnel and other heads of tactical units of the command. They were there at exactly 1:30am.

“Because of their quick arrival, they were able to contain the situation. It didn’t escalate as it is being portrayed on social media.

“The unfortunate thing there is that four of our personnel paid the supreme price during the exchange of gunfire. But an operation manhunt on those assailants has been launched. Operation is still ongoing”, the PPRO said.