Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Gunmen again struck in Asaba, Delta State, killing a night guard before removing a power-generating plant supplying Airtel network mast along Agric Road in the metropolis.

The incident which occurred on Friday night, is the third in the series of murder of night guards and subsequent removal of power plants from different locations in Asaba.

Recall that about three weeks ago, the guard at the state High Court complex in GRA was found in a pool of his blood when workers resumed in the morning.

The High Court guard had been murdered the previous night by marauding gunmen who made away with the power generating plant in the facility.

Also, a major fashion design outfit along DLA Road was at the receiving end of the night marauders, as they attacked the security guard, tied his hand up and made away with the power-generating plant.

The latest incident, Sunday Sun gathered, occurred last Friday night when the hoodlums stormed the site of the mast and inflicted machete injuries on the night guard.