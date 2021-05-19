From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A police sergeant ,Loveday Obilonu has been killed by yet to be identified gunmen on Wednesday at Okwu – Uratta road,Chukwuma Nwoha,Owerri.

Obilonu, before his untimely death was attached to the Department of operations of the state police command headquarters in Owerri.

According to the late police cousin,Val Okara who narrated the incident to our correspondent said that Obilonu’corpse was found inside the gutter when an ambulance they brought to evacuate his corpse to the morgue arrived.

Okara who said that the death of his cousin was suspicious however has urged the police to investigate the matter to bring the culprits to book.

Okara said” I suspect that my younger cousin was assassinated because no less than five bullets were released on his head. He was shot dead inside the gutter, raising suspection that it might be an assassination. The police should do a thorough investigation.

“He was my very beloved cousin. He was married with four children and I am pained about his death because he left a very young family. I am his marriage godfather.He had a very loving wife and I do not know what his wife and children will do now. This is indeed very regrettable.

” An unexpended bullet was found inside the gutter where his corpse was lying. There is every suspicion that it was a murder incident.

When contacted, the police Spokesperson in the state, Bala Elkana, said he has not been briefed on the incident.