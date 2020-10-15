Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

Three persons have been allegedly killed in Okofi Community in Kogi LG following an attack by unknown gunmen in the early hours of today.

The attack was said to have been carried out while the Muslim faithful were observing their early morning prayers.

Other unconfirmed sources however said many including the Chief Imam of Okofi may have been killed in the early morning attack, with the report speculating a reprisal attack.

There has been an alledged running battle between the Bassa kommo and the Ebira Communities since last year which has led to loss of many lives

Recall that about seven persons were said to have been killed and several others injured by unidentified Gunmen along kpareke- Agbudu- Agaga road of the same local government area few days ago

The unidentified Gunmen along kpareke- Agbudu- Agaga road were said to have ambushed a vehicle conveying some Bassas who were last weekend returning from Lokoja market to their community.

Recent report leading to the killing of three persons at the early hours of today is coming on the heels of the weekend attack with people alledging a reprisal or cross boarder attack

Report says the GSSS students located in Kotonkarfe has been closed with the students and all staff of the school said to have all ran for the safety of their lives.

“There is so much tension in and around the local government with people living in fear.” a source said

The injured among them were rushed to Lokoja specialist hospital.

Meanwhile, security personnel was said to have been drafted to the area.