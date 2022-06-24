From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

At least five persons, including two policemen, were feared killed by armed bandits in two communities of Guma and Ukum Local Government Areas of Benue State on Thursday night.

It was gathered from local sources that some gunmen suspected to be herdsmen attacked Yelwata community of Guma LGA, killed two policemen and took away their guns on Thursday night. Meanwhile, on the same night, three other persons, including a lecturer with the Federal University, Wukari were said to have been gunned down by armed bandits at Jootar, Mbaterem, in Mbayenge Council Ward, the Ukum Local Government Area of the state.

The three deceased victims, all friends, were said to have sat at a drinking joint close to a Federal Quarantine Check Point in the community at about 7pm when the unknown gunmen stormed the border town and shot them point blank, killing them on the spot. Eyewitnesses said the attackers, two young men and a lady, rode on a Bajaj Motorcycle to the area. One of them allegedly pointed the gun at their targets, shot and killed them after which he jumped back on the motorcycle and they rode away unchallenged.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Catherine Anene, a Superintendent of Police, confirmed the killing of the policemen in Yelwata community of Guma but said she was yet to receive information about the Ukum killing.