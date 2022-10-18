From Gyang Bere, Jos

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Monday night brutally killed three persons including the village head Nyalung, Alh. Sunusi Muhammad Chiefdom of Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It was gathered that the bandits invaded the village at about 8:30pm and shot dead the traditional ruler and kidnapped five persons from the community.

A youth leader from the community, Umar Alihu confirmed the attack and said others who are killed include Mal..Ibrahim and three year old boy.

He noted that the victims were taken to an unknown destination while the families and the community members are yet to established contact with the bandits as at the time of filling this report.

It was gathered that those who were kidnapped include Salamatu, Aisha, Ummi, Zainab and a baby boy.

Effort to get the security agencies to confirm the attack was not successful at the time of filling nthis report.

It could be recalled that two village head were killed last week in rural communities of Butura in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.