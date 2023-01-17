From Magnus Eze, Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu, and Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Gunmen on Sunday night again, attacked an office of the Independent National Electoral Commission ((INEC) in Enugu State.

The assailants killed a police officer on guard and burnt down part of the facility at Amechi Awkunanaw in Enugu South Local Government Area,using petrol bombs.

NEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Festus Okoye, yesterday, said that the incident occurred around 9.12 on Sunday.

Okoye, said that report of the incident was made by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Enugu State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Chukwu.

He said that, during the attack, the security gate house was razed, but that the attackers could not gain access to the main building as a result of the rapid response from the Police and Army personnel from 82 Division.

“The State Commissioner of Police and the REC, were personally at the scene immediately they received information about the attack.

“One of the two Policemen deployed to protect the facility, lost his life,while the other sustained injuries and is receiving treatment in a hospital

“The Commission prays for the repose of the soul of the deceased policeman, and the speedy recovery of the injured.”

The attack, according to Okoye, was being investigated by security agencies, and that a meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) in Enugu State co-chaired by the REC,and the Commissioner of Police has been convened to discuss the latest incident,and design additional strategies of fortifying the offices;protecting the personnel and materials.

“Meanwhile, the destroyed gate house will be rebuilt, and the Commission is proceeding with its preparations for the 2023 General Elections in Enugu State and the entire country as scheduled.”

Enugu State Police Publlic Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed that the Commissioner has ordered discreet investigation, saying the death of operatives of the force would never be in vain.

Accordingly to him, the police remained committed to fortifying INEC facilities to ensure a peaceful 2023 Elections in the state.

“The Commissioner, while restating the avowed commitment of the Command to ensure that the deceased Police Officer did not pay the supreme price in the line of duty in vain, has reiterated that the Police shall remain focused and intensify existing interagency collaboration towards the protection of INEC’s facilities, and ensure the conduct of a peaceful and credible general elections in the State.

“The CP, therefore, enjoins citizens of the State, particularly owners of medical facilities, to quickly report anyone who presents a case of gunshot injury to the nearest Police Station. He also calls on them to remain vigilant and law-abiding, while assisting the police with necessary information and intelligence that will lead to arrest of the fleeing assailants and their likes.”

Meanwhile, Council Chairman, Enugu South Local Government, Chimezie Nkwuo, have condemned the attack of the Independent INEC office and the killing of the policeman on duty by gunmen.

Nkwuo has sympathized with the victims of the attack, describing it as ungodly; worrisome, and appealed to the perpetrators to desist from such inhumane activities.

Nkwuo urged the people and residents of the area not to panic, but to go out to collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), and be ready for the forthcoming elections.

The State INEC headquarters in Enugu and its offices in Igboeze North and Udenu local government areas were attacked and burnt by arsonists last year.