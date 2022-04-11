From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

After razing the country home of Imo State Attorney General and Commissioner for justice, Cyprian Akaolisa at Obibi Awo – Idemili in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State, gunmen again on Saturday night returned to set fire on one of his houses again and that of his aged father.

This time around, according to the commissioner, the hoodlums showed no mercy as they reduced the houses to rubble.

Confirming the incident, Akaolisa accused his Igbo brothers for being responsible for the arson on his house and that of his father’s.

Akaolisa who wrote on his Facebook wall said “The Igbo are hardworking people who through their years of toils put up structures and leave developmental strides in their communities of Origin maka.

“Through my many years of struggle, I have managed to put a block on another to build a befitting house for my family. My aged father also has a house he built through his sweats.

“Today, the both buildings are in rubbles and ashes – our fellow Igbos burnt them.

“Firstly, last year, these arsonists burnt my country home in Obibi, Awo-Idemili, Orsu LGA of Imo State for no just cause.

“This year again, they returned and this time, they perfected the complete burning of even the blocks/bricks.

“And last night, to my utter consternation, they leveled my father’s house. This is a house my father built by himself – the life-toil of an aged man.

“In other words, I wish to put on record that my family house is completely destroyed. This was after they used a truck to cart all the properties: fridges TVs, bed/foams, generator sets and other household materials.