From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Gunmen, again, struck yesterday, in Imo State, burning down the Amandugba Divisional Police Headquarters in the Isu Local Government Area of the state.

A witness revealed that the gunmen adopted a new approach by throwing an inflammable object at the police station, which ignited at once.

The witness said: “Isu Divisional Police Headquarters is on fire now. Fire has engulfed the facility.

“The attackers threw explosive objects and it caught fire immediately.”

The fresh attack came just 24 hours after a former presidential aide, Ahmed Gulak, was killed in the state.

When contacted, the police Spokesman in the state, Bala Elkana, said he was yet to be briefed on the attack.

The latest development had increased to four the number of Divisional police headquarters razed in the state, in less than one week in the state.