Gunmen on Tuesday, sacked 30 villages, in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, killing three people including a 65-year-old man.

Among the towns that were attacked are, Ajatai, Kwaki, Sabon Gida 1 and Sabon Gida 11, Sabon Gari, Birnin Dawaki, Malfa, Ibani, Sintel Boila, Kuchi, Bana, Shariphe, Baiga among others.

It was gathered that three people were killed in Kwaki, including man who was shot while hiding under the bed. The gunmen were said to have collected undisclosed amount of money from the deceased’s 31 years old son, before shooting him.

One of the escapees from Birin Dawaki, Mallam Tamako Wasa Dawaki, said that the entire communities have been deserted, leaving behind farm produce worth millions of naira.

“As I speak to you , there is nobody in the communities. The Bandits are coming everyday to demand for money and if we fail to give they will start shooting us, so we have decided to leave the communities for them . As we have left the places for them, let’s see who they will be killing and maiming “, he said

Chairman of the local government, Mallam Suleiman Chukuba, confirmed that no fewer than 26 people, among them, 22 women, were abducted by the gunmen Wednesday morning from Zarumai community.

Chukuba, said two people were killed during the attack, adding that the entire community has been deserted.

“The onslaught has led to influx of Internally Displaced People to Zumba community with all the schools taken over as temporary shelters.There is acute shortage of food and water in IDPs which include , women and children with no help coming their way from any quota even as the harmattan weather bites harder in the state.

“This latest onslaught by the gunmen which is happening few days after the state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, said it was time to declare a full fledged war against the terrorists in the state”.